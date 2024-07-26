UKA COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS MEETS



…..approves three political parties to join the alliance



Lusaka… Friday July 26, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Council of Presidents has considered and approved applications from three political parties to be members of the Alliance.



UKA Chairperson Commmuications Jackson Silavwe has named the political parties as Green Party of Zambia led by Peter Sinkamba, National Revolution Party, NRP- led by Cosmo Mumba and Revamp for Development Change, RDC led by Robert Chansa.



Mr Silavwe said with the addition of the three political parties the total number of parties in the alliance now stands at 16.



“Today (yesterday) the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Council of Presidents convened to deliberate on a number of issues affecting the alliance and the Nation at large. At the meeting, the Council received a report from a sub-committee on the progress made regarding the registration of the United Kwacha Alliance and the way forward. A comprehensive statement will be issued to the general public on the registration process,” he said.



“Other matters considered by the Council of Presidents include, UKA Provincial activities, UKA Provincial mobilisation, UKA Resource mobilisation, UKA direct membership and voter mobilisation and protection among others. The meeting adjourned at 19:00hrs.”



#SmartEagles2024