UKA DEMANDS THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF THE THREE (3) YOUTH ACTIVISTS



09th September, 2024



The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) wish to condemn in the strongest terms, the prolonged detention of three youth activists, namely Jason Mwanza , Chanda Chikwanka and Thomas Zulu for merely exercising their constitutional right to assemble, demonstrate, picket and petition in line with Article 39 of the Bill of Rights Part V of the Republican Constitution.



“Article 39 of the Bill of Rights States: “A person has the right, peacefully and unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate or picket and present petitions to State organs and State institutions.”



It is unfortunate that it has been over 12 days since the arrest of Mr Mwanza, Ms Chikwanka and Mr Zulu on August 28, 2024 at the Freedom Statue. The three youths are being punished for merely reminding President Hakainde Hichilema to fulfil his campaign promises to lower the cost of living, end load shedding and create jobs for all Zambians, especially the youths who voted for him en masse.



We wish to remind President Hichilema of his public pronouncements and directive to police that suspects facing bondable offences should be expeditiously admitted to bond within 24 hours. We have now come to a conclusion that President Hichilema is complicit to this misconduct by state police to detain suspects for longer than necessary in breach of the law.



We are also concerned that the incident involving the prolonged detention of the three youths, coincides with a statement by United Nations Special Rapporteurs of the Human Rights Council regarding the state of human rights in the country. Zambians may wish to recall that August 29, 2024, UN independent experts expressed concern over numerous reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions involving leaders and members of opposition parties, parliamentarians, human rights defenders, and activists.



From the aforementioned, is also of great concern that Zambia, which was respected for its impeccable democratic credentials, is now a laughing stock in the community of nations through incarceration of citizens with divergent views and abuse of human rights.

As UKA, we demand the following:



1. Immediate release of Mr Mwanza, Ms Chikwanka and Mr Zulu from police custody;

2. Resignation of Inspector General of Police , Graphel Musamba for gross incompetence; and

3. Dismissal of Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon Jack Mwiimbu



Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA