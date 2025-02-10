UKA does not regret Lungu’s exit – Saboi



By Chinoyi Chipulu



National Democratic Congress (NDC) party leader Saboi Imboela says United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) does not regret the exit of PF faction leader former president Edgar Lungu from the alliance.





And Imboela says the recent Petauke parliamentary by-elections is a victory for fugitive Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda and the opposition parties.





Featuring on Mafken Radio on Saturday in Mufulira, Imboela said when PF was part of UKA, it never supported the alliance.



She said she did not have any regrets that Lungu and his party left UKA and won the Petauke seat.





“Still we wouldn’t have won Petauke because when PF was part of UKA, they never supported



