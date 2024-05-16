UKA GROWS, ATTRACT 13 OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTI

UKA GROWS TO 13 POLITICAL PARTIES MEMBERSHIP

MAY 16TH, 2024.

1. Christian Democratic Party, CDP- Prof. Danny Pule

2. Citizens First, CF- Hon. Harry Kalaba

3. Forum for Democracy and Development, FDD- Hon. Edith Z. Nawakwi

4. Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ- Mr. Silavwe Jackson

5. Patriotic Front, PF- H.E Dr. Edgar Lungu

6. New Heritage Party, NHP- Ms. Chishala Kateka

7. National Democratic Congress, NDC- Ms. Saboi Imboela

8. New Congress Party, NCP- Mr. Peter Chanda

9. New Era Democracy, NED- Ms. Phumulo Situmbeko

10. Patriots for Economic Progress, PeP- Mr. Sean Tembo

11. United Liberal Party, ULP- Mr. Sakwiba Sikota SC

12. United for Better Zambia, UBZ- Apostle Hector Sondo

13. Zambia Republican Party, ZRP- Mr. Wright Musoma

The 13 Political Party Leaders constitute the UKA Assembly of Presidents.

Signed:

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Communications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA