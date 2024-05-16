UKA GROWS, ATTRACT 13 OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTI

UKA GROWS TO 13 POLITICAL PARTIES MEMBERSHIP
MAY 16TH, 2024.
1. Christian Democratic Party, CDP- Prof. Danny Pule
2. Citizens First, CF- Hon. Harry Kalaba
3. Forum for Democracy and Development, FDD- Hon. Edith Z. Nawakwi
4. Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ- Mr. Silavwe Jackson
5. Patriotic Front, PF- H.E Dr. Edgar Lungu
6. New Heritage Party, NHP- Ms. Chishala Kateka
7. National Democratic Congress, NDC- Ms. Saboi Imboela
8. New Congress Party, NCP- Mr. Peter Chanda
9. New Era Democracy, NED- Ms. Phumulo Situmbeko
10. Patriots for Economic Progress, PeP- Mr. Sean Tembo
11. United Liberal Party, ULP- Mr. Sakwiba Sikota SC
12. United for Better Zambia, UBZ- Apostle Hector Sondo
13. Zambia Republican Party, ZRP- Mr. Wright Musoma
The 13 Political Party Leaders constitute the UKA Assembly of Presidents.
Signed:
Silavwe Jackson
Chairperson Communications
United Kwacha Alliance-UKA
UKa is not attractive as portrayed
. it has failed to attract the poor people’s party, a more formidable one most of the so called parties.