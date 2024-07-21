UKA HOLDS ORIENTATION FOR NEW UKA OFFICE BEARERS



20/07/2024



Newly appointed leaders in the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA attended an orientation meeting today at the alliance’s secretariat in Lusaka, woodlands area.



The office bearers orientation meeting chaired by the UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota SC took the newly appointed leaders through a detailed briefing to fully align them with the alliances main objectives.



The new office bearers were encouraged to execute their responsibilities with dignity exceeding the expectations of both the Council of Presidents and the Zambian people who have placed their hopes in the people’s movement, UKA.



Present at the meeting was the UKA Vice Chairperson Chishala Kateka, UKA Communications Chairperson Silavwe Jackson, UKA media Chairperson Saboi Imboela, UKA Secretary General Lucky Mulusa and support staff from the secretariat.



Sakwiba Sikota SC

Chairperson

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA