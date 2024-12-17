UKA LEADERS ATTEND MK PARTY’S 1ST ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION IN DURBAN



THE United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) proudly joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, led by former South African President Jacob Zuma, in celebrating their 1st Anniversary at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.



The UKA delegation was led by National Chairperson, President Sakwiba Sikota SC, accompanied by National Deputy Chairperson, President Chishala Kateka.



UKA Leaders presence underscores UKA’s commitment to fostering regional partnerships and strengthening political solidarity across borders.



The celebration showcased the MK Party’s remarkable milestones over the past year, providing a platform for dialogue, shared vision, and collaboration among Southern Africa’s prominent political stakeholders.



Signed

JACKSON SILAVWE

CHAIRPERSON COMMUNICATIONS

UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE-UKA