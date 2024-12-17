UKA LEADERS ATTEND MK PARTY’S 1ST ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION IN DURBAN
THE United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) proudly joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, led by former South African President Jacob Zuma, in celebrating their 1st Anniversary at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.
The UKA delegation was led by National Chairperson, President Sakwiba Sikota SC, accompanied by National Deputy Chairperson, President Chishala Kateka.
UKA Leaders presence underscores UKA’s commitment to fostering regional partnerships and strengthening political solidarity across borders.
The celebration showcased the MK Party’s remarkable milestones over the past year, providing a platform for dialogue, shared vision, and collaboration among Southern Africa’s prominent political stakeholders.
Signed
JACKSON SILAVWE
CHAIRPERSON COMMUNICATIONS
UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE-UKA
Show me your friends and it will tell alot about my character.
Of all people to show support. Jacob Zuma.
And Chishala Keteka wrote sometime about “funding and state capture”. Then you go and sit first with Lungu and not find anything wrong with that. Now its Zuma.
Mayo…qwalola umwela eko musangwa ka? Then what you say and do; just dont add up.