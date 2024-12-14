UKA LEADERS CONCLUDE SUCCESSFUL DELIBERATIONS ON NATIONAL STRUCTURES AND 2026 ROADMAP





THE United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) leadership has concluded its extended deliberations, which commenced on December 4, 2024. The week-long engagement has resulted in significant milestones that set the tone for the party’s strategic direction heading into 2026.





Among the resolutions, the UKA leaders officially approved the party structures at all levels, namely: National, Provincial, District, Constituency, Ward, and Section levels. This landmark decision underscores the Alliance’s commitment to grassroots inclusion and streamlined organization across the country.





Additionally, the leadership approved the UKA roadmap for the first quarter of 2026. This roadmap is expected to guide the party’s activities as it prepares for key political engagements in the years ahead.





The meeting was further enriched by the participation of Mr. Sam Chiti, the UKA National Mobilization Chairperson from Copperbelt Province. His presence and input demonstrated the Alliance’s emphasis on collaborative leadership and regional representation.





Speaking after the deliberations, UKA Chairperson for Communications, Mr. Silavwe Jackson, expressed confidence in the decisions made and their potential to energize the party’s structures and deliver on the Alliance’s mission.





“This meeting marks a pivotal moment for the United Kwacha Alliance. The approval of our structures and roadmap reflects our unity and focus on driving development and political inclusivity. We are ready to engage all stakeholders in our shared vision for Zambia’s future,” he said.





The United Kwacha Alliance continues to position itself as a dynamic and people-centered political force, committed to delivering transformative leadership for Zambia.





Issued by:

JACKSON SILAVWE

CHAIRPERSON, COMMUNICATIONS

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA)