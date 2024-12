UKA LEADERS MEETING RESOLUTIONS



The UKA Leaders which first convened on 4th December, 2024 has concluded deliberations today on 11th December, 2024.



The UKA leaders have successfully approved structures at National, Provincial, District, Constituency, Ward and Section levels.



The UKA leaders further approved the UKA roadmap for 2026 first quarter. The UKA National Mobilisation Chairperson from the Copperbelt Province, Mr. Sam Chiti also joined the meeting.



Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA

11|11|24