UKA MISSED A CHANCE TO APOLOGIZE TO THE PEOPLE – MATAMBO

By Lovemore Sondashi

Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo says leaders of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) missed an opportunity to apologize to the people during their Copperbelt rally, for the unruly governance they subjected the people to.

Mr. Matambo says leaders in UKA are still arrogant to accept that they led the country into serious challenges during their reign in government.

The minister who is also UPND Copperbelt Chairman says the over 15 Presidents of UKA should realize that President Hakainde Hichilema and his government are committed to upholding democracy and improve the economy.-Diamond TV