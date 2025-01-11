UKA Alliance must not be rhetorical over opposition unity – Tonse Alliance

By Mubanga Mubanga

Tonse Alliance deputy spokesperson Ephraim Shakafuswa says United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), should not be rhetorical over the unity of opposition political parties.

Yesterday UKA Chairperson for information Jackson Silavwe issued a statement that they had invited other opposition political parties to field a single candidate in each of the by-elections in Pambashe and Petauke-Central but that failed to work out, a situation he described as unfortunate. By press time yesterday, Tonse and UKA each were fielding separate candidates.

But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, on the reason Tonse chose to field candidates in Pambashe and Petauke, without uniting with other opposition political parties, Shakafuswa urged UKA against being rhetorical as former president Edgar Lungu had been calling for unity amongst opposition https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/uka-must-not-be-rhetorical-over-opposition-unity-tonse/