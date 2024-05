UKA PRESIDENTS AND SG’s MEET

21/05/24

This afternoon a combined meeting between UKA Assembly of Presidents (AoP) and UKA Council of Secretaries General (CSG) was held at the UKA Secretariat in Woodlands, Lusaka.

The meeting discussed pertinent issues concerning the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA. All the 13 UKA political parties were represented.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA