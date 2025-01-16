UKA PRESS STATEMENT ON THE ARREST OF HONOURABLE BINWELL MPUNDU FOR SEDITION





“President Hichilema and his regime are using sedition laws to suppress dissent, silence criticism, and intimidate the opposition leaders.”



Lusaka- Thursday January 15, 2025



The arrest of the Independent Member of Parliament for Nkana Constituency, Hon. Binwell Mpundu for sedition is deeply troubling as it raises serious questions about the state of democratic freedoms under the President Hichilema’s regime.





The right to freedom of expression and political engagement is enshrined in the Constitution of Zambia and forms the bedrock of our democracy. Sedition laws, while necessary in curbing violence and ensuring public order, must never be used as a tool to suppress dissent, silence criticism, or intimidate elected representatives.





As UKA, we strongly condemn this arrest and call on the relevant authorities to uphold the principles of justice and the rule of law. The selective application of seditious laws undermines public confidence in the fairness of our judicial processes and tarnishes Zambia’s democratic reputation on the global stage.





We urge the government and law enforcement agencies to respect constitutional rights, avoid political intimidation, and uphold due process by allowing Hon. Mpundu a fair and transparent hearing, free from political interference.





UKA reiterates its commitment to defending the rights of all citizens and fostering an environment where democracy thrives through open debate and accountability once elected into Government in the 2026 general elections.





We stand in solidarity with Hon. Mpundu and urge all Zambians to remain vigilant in protecting our cherished freedoms hard fought by our forefathers.



Signed:

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Communications

United Kwacha Alliance- UKA