UKA CANDIDATES IN PAMBASHE AND PETAUKE CONSTITUENCIES



Lusaka- Tuesday January, 07 2025



“UKA reached out for unified opposition candidates, opposition colleagues went mute.”



As resolved by the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA, Council of Presidents, CoP that met on 4th January, 2025 that the alliance will participate in all upcoming by-elections subject to opposition strategies to enhance opposition unity.



UKA proposed to fellow opposition alliances and political parties to field unified candidates in the upcoming by-elections shared amongst the opposition in readiness for a unified opposition Presidential Candidate for the 2026 general elections.



For example, if Tonse, SP or ZMP fields a candidate in Pambashe Constituency, UKA will field in Petauke Constituency but the opposition bloke must all support that unified candidate to increase chances of victory.



However, whilst UKA was waiting for responses to it’s proposal from other opposition political parties, the opposition colleagues went ahead to announce their adopted candidates in the upcoming by-elections.



It is for this reason that UKA has exercised it democratic right as well to participate in the upcoming by-elections through it’s member political party, the Citizens First, CF.



In Petauke Constituency, UKA through CF will be supporting and campaigning for Mr. Carlos Chama and Mr. Eskaya Kayumba in Pambashe Constituency.



UKA believes that if opposition unity is to be achieved, a spirit of “give and take” must be carefully cultivated as opposed to taking everything by one alliance or political party.



UKA is willing to support unified candidates from Tonse, SP, ZMP and any other opposition political party provided they do so for UKA candidates once agreed upon.



If sober and meaningful opposition unity is not achieved, the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA is ready to go it ALONE to give the Zambian people a GENUINE FRESH ALTERNATIVE in 2026.



Signed:

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA