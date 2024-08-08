UKA SAYS RALLY TO GO AHEAD WITH OWN SECURITY AS POLICE CLAIMS NO MANPOWER FOR SAMFYA

The Zambia Police Service in Samfya District have cancelled the CF/UKA rally that was due to take place this Saturday, 10th August, 2024 at Chiteta Grounds.

The officer commanding of Mansa District, Assistant Superintendent Mujala Mweemba has cited lack of man power in his letter to the CF Leadership.

Nonetheless, CF/UKA opines that the rally will taka place as scheduled with its own marshals as logistics have already been put in place.

All UKA alliance political party members, supporters and sympathisers are advised to turn up in large numbers.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA