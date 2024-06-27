UKA SEEKING TO WIN 2026 BY FALSE PRETENSES – KABIMBA … I thought they had learnt lessons from UPND who are facing challenges on account of the same

By Esther Chisola

Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba says the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is trying to win power in 2026 by false pretenses, in the same manner President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND did in 2021.

And Kabimba said the legal position over Petauke-Central member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda is that he would only lose his parliamentary seat if he were found guilty and sentenced to a jail term of more than six months.

In an interview yesterday, Kabimba said he was disappointed over the lack of substance from the UKA, especially that former president Edgar https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/uka-seeking-to-win-by-false-pretenses-kabimba-i-thought-they-had-learnt-lessons-from-upnd-who-are-facing-challenges-for-doing-the-same/