UKA SPECIAL PRAYERS FOR THE COUNTRY…former President, Dr. Edgar Lungu expected to attend prayers for Peace….

SPECIAL PRAYERS FOR THE COUNTRY

…former President, Dr. Edgar Lungu expected to attend prayers for Peace….

Lusaka- Saturday, 18th May 2024

A special session of prayers for peace and the country will be held at the Dunamis Christian Center on Sunday, 19th May 2024.

Former President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is expected to lead other senior leaders to the prayers.

Rev Dr. Dan Pule confirmed the development and stated that the Church had decided to hold special prayers for peace, sanity, and divine direction for the country.

Invited guests and congregants are expected to be seated by 08:30 hours.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land”.2 Chronicles 7:14-16