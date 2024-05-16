UKA SPECIAL SUNDAY PRAYER MEETING

16th April, 2024

This Sunday, 19th May, 2024, Dunamis Miracles Church will host a Special Prayer Meeting for the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA to Pray for our beloved Nation, Zambia.

All the alliance Presidents will be present at the Prayer meeting. UKA political parties members and supporters are encouraged to come in their numbers to seek the face of the Lord together with the leaders.

The Prayer Service will start at 10:00hrs. Thank you.

Signed:

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Communications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA