UKA TO ATTEND THE CF KITWE RALLY

21/06/2024

At the invitation of the CF party, The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Presidents will be attending the CF rally this Saturday, 22nd June, 2024 at Changanamai ground in Kitwe.

All UKA political party members on the Copperbelt and surrounding towns are encouraged to turn up in large numbers to support our alliance partners, CF.

CF is a member of UKA and President Harry Kalaba is a member of the UKA Council of Presidents, CoP and is incharge of elections in the alliance. The CF rally is the UKA rally.

BA KITWE ISENI TUPENGE ICAKOSA!

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA