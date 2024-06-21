UKA TO ATTEND THE CF KITWE RALLY
21/06/2024
At the invitation of the CF party, The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Presidents will be attending the CF rally this Saturday, 22nd June, 2024 at Changanamai ground in Kitwe.
All UKA political party members on the Copperbelt and surrounding towns are encouraged to turn up in large numbers to support our alliance partners, CF.
CF is a member of UKA and President Harry Kalaba is a member of the UKA Council of Presidents, CoP and is incharge of elections in the alliance. The CF rally is the UKA rally.
BA KITWE ISENI TUPENGE ICAKOSA!
Silavwe Jackson
Chairperson Commmuications
United Kwacha Alliance-UKA
See how you confuse things rally was grated to cf but ukwa alliance you are the one inviting people