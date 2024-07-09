UKA TO JOIN EDGAR LUNGU AT CONCOURT TODAY

UKA TO JOIN EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU AT CONCOURT TOMORROW

In view of the eligibility case coming up for determination in the Constitutional Court of Zambia, the Country’s biggest alliance of opposition political parties, UKA leaders, members and supporters will join the 6th Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the court session tomorrow Tuesday, 9th July, 2024.

An injury to one UKA alliance member is an injury to all, as such it is only proper that solidarity is offered to the PF Party and the 6th Republican President who are suffering unprecedented State sponsored machinations under President Hichilema’s self proclaimed imingalato (tricks). The UKA membership is advised to peacefully turn up in large numbers.

UKA in Government will not waste it’s energies and collective intellect in pursuing opposition political opponents, rather the alliance shall focus on bettering the lives of the Zambian people by bringing down the high cost living and doing business, saving local small and medium businesses, expanding the private sector, improving the quality of education, uniting our people across tribal lines and many other challenges.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA