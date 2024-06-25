UKA USED RALLY TO INSULT, ABUSE HH, SAYS MWIIMBU

JACK Mwiimbu, the Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister said the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) used the opportunity to assemble at a rally in Kitwe to insult and abuse President Hakainde Hichilema instead of offering alternative solutions.

And Mr Mwiimbu said Emmanuel Banda had opted to sue the state before the conclusion of the investigations and therefore Government could not delve into details of his abduction because the matter was in court.

Mr Mwiimbu said it would be prejudicial for him to tell the nation what police investigated about the abduction of Emmanuel Banda, the Petauke Central Independent Member of Parliament who was admitted to hospital in Chipata.

He said the arrest of Mr Banda was not a camouflage on his abduction.

“There is no statute of limitation to criminal matters. You can be arrested for a matter that happened 30 years ago