UKA VISITS HON JEAN CHISENGA’S BURNT HOME…… Suspects political foul play behind the burning.

22/05/24

This morning leaders of the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA visited the home of Honourable Jean Chisanga which was gutted by fire under suspicious circumstances.

The UKA leaders were received by the Parliamentarian and taken on a tour of the gutted house. The UKA leaders have wondered why the Zambia Police have not issued a statement and secured the possible crime scene upto now.

Why did it take the Honourable to go and pick up the police? The inertia beng exhibited by the Police is appalling.

The UKA leaders have demanded that Hon Garry Nkombo be summoned for investigations by the Police as he personally threatened the Parliamentarian that she won’t “go unpunished” after she called President Hichilema a liar in Parliament.

The UKA leaders have pledged to start a GO FUND ME ACCOUNT and provide MOBILE MONEY NUMBER/S for citizens in Zambia and abroad to contribute towards the plight of the female Parliamentarian.

The UKA leaders delegation comprised of Presidents Jackson Silavwe- GPZ, Sean Tembo- PeP, Saboi Imboela-NDC, Peter Chanda-NCP, Wright Musoma-ZRP, Hector Sondo-UBZ, Prof Daniel Pule-CDP, Veep Exhidah Mwenya-NED, and SG Simon Mwanza Jr-NED.

Signed:

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA