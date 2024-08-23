UKA will be holding a mass rally at Chiteta Grounds in Samfya District of Luapula Province Tomorrow

CF/UKA SAMFYA RALLY

23rd August, 2024



Tomorrow 24th August, 2024, the Citizens First, CF a member of the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA will be holding a mass rally at Chiteta Grounds in Samfya District of Luapula Province.



The UKA Leaders will be offering alternative economic solutions in agriculture, energy, mining, education, unemployment, housing, rural development, high cost of mealie meal and the governance of our Country.



Speakers at the rally will be the CF President Harry Kalaba and all the UKA Council of Presidents who have been invited.



All UKA political party members, supporters and sympathisers are encouraged to attend the mass rally.



Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA