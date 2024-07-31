UKA will not name presidential candidate soon … To avoid UPND brutality – Saboi

UKA will not name presidential candidate soon – Saboi … To avoid UPND brutality
By Mubanga Mubanga
We won’t name our presidential candidates anytime soon because of the brutal regime of the UPND, says United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairperson for Media Saboi Imboela.
Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, on concerns from some of their members that they should name a presidential candidate, Imboela said doing so would make the UPND to come after the one they would choose.
"And the other thing l will tell you is that we do have a ruthless government in place. The UPND is very ruthless, so it is our decision and utmost thought…
But this Saboi can really shock pipo. Instead of her dealing with their internal UKA issues surrounding presidency is bringing on board UPND which already has a candidate for the next G-election. Sort your issues with one Ngwira C and then start preparing for the elections. Social media can entirely campaign for you. Of course you have an , so huge to say the least which you have no idea how it should be removed. You don’t even know how it found itself in the room whose entrance is very small. There you are, in Tonga goes the saying,”NGUNI UTIMWAANGE MULANGU KAAZE?” These are mice who find themselves amidst the cat, haha.