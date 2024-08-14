UKA WOMEN’S COUNCIL VISIT PRESIDENT SABOI IMBOELA AT CHIMBOKAILA



13/08/2024



Today, the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA National Chairlady, Madam Faith Munthali led the UKA Women’s Council to visit incarcerated NDC Leader Saboi Imboela at Chimbokaila Correctional Center.



The UKA Women’s Council delegation encouraged President Saboi Imboela to remain vigilant, strong and focused to help liberate Zambia from this budding tyranny.



“Our Country is now faced with extreme discrimination never witnessed before, as such women should rise politically to condemn this selective and biased application of justice in our society.”



The National Chairlady was accompanied to Chimbokaila by the GPZ National Chairlady, Ms. Precious Shakafuswa and NDC National Governing Council Committee Member Incharge of Gender, Ms. Hilda Namwila.



Others were Citizens Firsts, CF’s Ms. Marjorie Mutakwa, Ms. Joyce Nyendwa and Ms.Maud Shishekanu.



Signed:

Adora Alinedi Phiri

Deputy National Chairlady- Administration

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA