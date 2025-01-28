UKA’S CALL FOR ACTION ON FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION



The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has submitted a detailed report to the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, highlighting systemic challenges affecting Zambia’s democratic space. The submission underscores the urgent need to address media censorship, digital rights violations, and threats against journalists and activists.





UKA emphasized that freedom of expression is a cornerstone of democracy, calling on the Zambian government to repeal laws that suppress dissent, ensure media independence, and create a safe environment for free speech.



The alliance also advocated for global partnerships to strengthen institutional frameworks safeguarding human rights.





This bold move reflects UKA’s commitment to championing fundamental freedoms and promoting accountability in governance.





The submission urges both local and international stakeholders to prioritize this issue as Zambia approaches the 2026 elections.



UKA Communications Committee Team