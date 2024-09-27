UKA’s chances of success seem bleak – Simangolwa

By Rhoda Nthara

ANY alliance formed against HH will not prosper, says UPND member Mellbin Simangolwa.

He says the United Kwacha Alliance’s chances of success “seem bleak primarily due to its focus on opposing President Hakainde Hichilema rather than promoting a clear ideology or principles”.

“This approach undermines the alliance’s credibility and potential for long-term viability,” Simangolwa said in a statement.

He stressed that for a political party or alliance to truly thrive it must prioritise the well-being of its citizens and the nation, “rather than personal interests or power struggles”.

“The UKA’s failure to articulate a coherent plan to address pressing issues such as reducing the cost of living, further erodes its legitimacy,” Simangolwa argued.

He said the calibre of leaders within the alliance raises concerns.

“Edgar Lungu’s past actions … and Sakwiba Sikota’s inability to defeat Hichilema in the past when he was just new to politics cast doubt on their ability to lead effectively. Harry Kalaba’s lack of direction and national character only add to the alliance’s woes. Kalaba is only known in Samfya, how can he lead a country?” Simangolwa asked. “In stark contrast, President Hichilema’s leadership has set a high standard emphasising the importance of maturity and good standing in society. This begs the question: would the UKA be better served by transforming into a cooperative focusing on community development and contributing meaningfully to initiatives like the cash-for-work program?”

He said by adopting a cooperative approach, the UKA could potentially “redeem itself and make a positive impact on Zambian society”.