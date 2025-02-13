‘Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations’ – European foreign ministers

A group of major European powers – including the UK, France, Germany – say they must have a seat at the table for any future negotiations on the future of Ukraine.

The joint statement comes after foreign ministers of seven European countries and the European Commission met in Paris yesterday.

Here’s that statement in full:

We are ready to enhance our support for Ukraine. We commit to its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s war of aggression.

We share the goal to keep supporting Ukraine until a just, comprehensive and lasting peace is reached. A peace that guarantees the interest of Ukraine and our own.

We are looking forward to discussing the way ahead together with our American allies. Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations.

Ukraine should be provided with strong security guarantees. A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is a necessary condition for a strong transatlantic security.

We recall that the security of the European continent is our common responsibility. We are therefore working together to strengthen our collective defence capabilities.