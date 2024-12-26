Ukraine, Angola To Strengthen Bilateral Relations — Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country is looking to forge stronger bilateral ties with Angola, to ensure mutual benefits for both countries.

Zelenskyy disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday revealing conversations with Angola’s president, João Lourenço.

According to him, the partnership will be channeled to various areas including humanitarian aid adding that it would see the appointment of a Ukrainian Ambassador to Angola.

“I spoke with the President of Angola, João Lourenço” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

“I expressed my gratitude for Angola’s support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The unity and support of African nations are essential for restoring peace.

“Ukraine is interested in strengthening bilateral relations with Angola in areas such as food security, logistics, agriculture, the establishment of grain hubs, and humanitarian demining. We are also preparing to appoint a Ukrainian Ambassador to Angola.

“I look forward to welcoming President Lourenço to Ukraine—he has accepted my invitation, and our teams are already working to make this visit happen,” he concluded.

Both countries have been in more frequent dialogues over the last few months having celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations between them.

On October 25, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha was received in Luanda by President Lourenço, for a meeting where they exchanged views on key issues, including food and energy security and freedom of navigation.