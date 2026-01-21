Breaking News : Ukraine Defence Minister Says Military Aims to Inflict 50,000 Russian C∆sualties Per Month





Ukraine’s newly appointed Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has stated that the country’s armed forces are seeking to inflict up to 50,000 Russian c∆sualties per month as part of their ongoing military strategy.





Speaking to Ukrainian media, Fedorov said that increasing Russian battlefield losses is intended to place sustained pressure on Moscow and make the continuation of the war increasingly difficult over time. He framed the target as part of a broader approach focused on measurable military outcomes rather than symbolic actions.





The defence minister also emphasized internal accountability within Ukraine’s military structure. According to Fedorov, commanders and officials will be assessed strictly on performance, and those who fail to demonstrate effective results on the battlefield will be replaced.





The remarks come amid continued heavy fighting across multiple fronts, with both Ukraine and Russia reporting significant losses. Ukraine remains reliant on a combination of domestic production, foreign military assistance, and personnel management to sustain long-term operations.





Fedorov’s statement reflects Kyiv’s current focus on attrition as a central element of its war strategy, highlighting the scale and intensity of ongoing combat operations.



Source: Kyiv Independent