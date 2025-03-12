Ukraine Launches Largest Drone Attack On Russia, Kills Three, Injures 17

Ukraine has carried out its biggest drone attack on Moscow and surrounding areas, killing at least three people and injuring 17 others, Russian officials have confirmed.

The attack, which occurred early Tuesday, disrupted operations at the Russian capital’s four major airports.

Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that 343 drones were intercepted across the country, including 91 in the Moscow region and 126 in the western Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been retreating.

According to the ministry, some drones were also downed near the Kursk nuclear power plant.

The attack came ahead of talks between Ukraine and the U.S. in Saudi Arabia aimed at ending the war, which is now in its third year.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that the attack was the largest of its kind on the city, which, along with its surrounding region, has a population of over 21 million.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that defensive measures had prevented further damage, though some drones hit residential buildings.

Russia’s Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting civilian infrastructure, but Ukraine’s General Staff said it struck Russia’s oil facilities in Moscow and Oryol regions.

Since the start of the war in 2022, drones have played a major role for both sides, targeting cities, military positions, oil refineries, and airports. Ukraine, which has endured numerous large-scale Russian airstrikes, has increasingly used drones to strike deep into Russian territory in response.

Following the attack, Colonel General and head of the Russian parliament’s defence committee, Andrei Kartapolov, suggested Moscow should retaliate by striking Ukraine with the dreaded “Oreshnik” hypersonic missile.

Miratorg, one of Russia’s largest meat producers, confirmed that two of its employees were killed by falling debris, while a third man from Miratorg died from his injuries.

Russia’s aviation authority temporarily suspended flights at Moscow’s four main airports but later resumed operations, redirecting some flights to other cities.

Despite U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump’s stated desire for peace in Ukraine, the conflict has continued to intensify. Russia has launched a series of offensive strikes in Kursk, while Ukraine continues its drone strikes deep inside Russian territory.

Moscow has strengthened its air defences, deploying electronic countermeasures and multi-layered protection around key locations, including the Kremlin.

Both Russia and Ukraine are advancing their drone capabilities, using them in new ways while also developing methods to counter them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has sought to shield Moscow from the war’s effects, condemned Ukrainian strikes on civilian infrastructure, including nuclear plants, as acts of “terrorism” and has vowed a decisive response.