‘Ukraine lies about the numbers of casualties’ – Trump

U.S. Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump has stated that he has a secret plan to stop the Russia-Ukraine war, adding that the Ukrainian government isn’t telling the truth about it’s casualty figures.

In a Tuesday interview with Tajikistan-born computer-scientist-turned-podcaster Lex Fridman, Trump insisted that, if he is elected president, he would put in place a “very exacting plan” to end the war.

“As president-elect, I’ll have a deal made,” Trump said.

“You’ve gotta get that done, that could end up in a third world war…”

“But I can’t give you those plans,” he said, “because if I give you those plans, I’m not going to be able to use them, they’ll be very unsuccessful. You know, part of it’s surprise, right? They won’t be able to help us much.”

Trump began by addressing the number of people who have been killed in the war, insisting that the actual number is “a lot higher than people think.”

“When you take a look at the destruction and the buildings coming down all over the place in Ukraine, I think those numbers are going to be a lot higher,” Trump said.

“They lie about the numbers, they try to keep them low. They knock down a building that’s two blocks long – these are big buildings – and they say that one person was mildly injured,” the real-estate-heir-turned-public-figure went on.

“No, no, a lot of people were killed. And there are people in those buildings, and they have no chance. Once they start coming down, there’s no chance.”