Ukraine refutes Russian allegation over attacking its major nuclear power station

An senior Ukrainian official from Ukraine has said that Russia’s claim about Ukraine’s army using exploding drones at a nuclear power plant is not true. The power plant is in southern Ukraine and has been controlled by Russia for over two years.

Andrii Yusov, who speaks for Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, said that there was no attack. He said that Russian forces often make up stories about attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The UN’s atomic watchdog agency confirmed the strikes, but did not say who was responsible for the attack.

The plant has been damaged many times since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022 and took over the facility. The International Atomic Energy Agency, which is part of the United Nations, is really worried about the facility because they are afraid there could be a big nuclear disaster.

The plant’s six reactors are not working for many months. But it still needs electricity and skilled workers to run important cooling and safety systems.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog agency confirmed that a drone attack caused one person to be hurt at the plant’s reactor.

The IAEA team did not see any serious damage to the important parts of the plant that are needed to keep it safe. They said the top of the reactor dome got a little burned on the surface.

The damage has not made the nuclear power plant unsafe, but it is a serious problem that could weaken the containment system of the reactor, according to the IAEA on Twitter.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the IAEA, said the main containers around the reactor were hit by at least three times. “He said it cannot happen on X.

Zaporizhzhia is a place that Russia took control of in September 2022 without permission.

The Institute for the Study of War, a research group in Washington, said that Russian authorities want to control the (plant) to make international organizations meet with Russian officials and accept Russia’s control of the (plant) and Ukrainian land.