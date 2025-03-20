Ukraine, Russia Exchange Hundreds Of Prisoners After Trump’s Intervention



Ukraine and Russia have completed a major prisoner exchange, with each side releasing 175 prisoners of war.

The swap, confirmed by both governments on Wednesday, followed a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the exchange was reportedly discussed.

In addition to the agreed numbers, Russia also handed over 22 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the individuals required urgent medical care and were returned as a goodwill gesture.

Confirming the exchange, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the exchange as “one of the largest of its kind”, adding that it ensures immediate medical and psychological recovery of the soldiers.

“175 of our defenders have been released from Russian captivity. Another 22 defenders are returning home through measures beyond exchanges. Among them are severely wounded warriors and those whom Russia persecuted for fabricated crimes,” Zelenskyy stated on X.

“All of them will immediately receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

“This is one of the largest POW exchanges. Returning home are our soldiers, sergeants, and officers – warriors who fought for our freedom in the ranks of the Armed Forces, Navy, National Guard, Territorial Defense Forces, and Border Guard Service.

“I thank our team for their important work in finding Ukrainian prisoners of war and facilitating exchanges, as well as for the results that bring hope. We are also grateful to all our partners, especially the United Arab Emirates, for making today’s exchange possible,” he said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry also acknowledged the role of UAE played in mediating the exchange, describing their efforts as humanitarian in nature.

The UAE has previously played a role in facilitating negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, underscoring its growing role as a diplomatic intermediary in the conflict.

The exchange comes amid ongoing hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, with prisoner swaps being one of the few areas of cooperation between the two nations.

Putin had agreed on Tuesday to stop attacking Ukrainian energy facilities temporarily but refused to endorse a full 30-day ceasefire that Trump hoped would be the first step toward a permanent peace deal.

The agreement followed a lengthy conversation between himself and Trump towards ending the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had stated that he would support the agreement, which would require both countries to halt firing each other’s energy infrastructure for about a month.

The White House said talks on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea as well as a more complete ceasefire and a permanent peace deal would begin immediately.

However, it was unclear whether Ukraine would be involved in those talks, which Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

“Up until recently, we really didn’t have consensus around these two aspects – the energy and infrastructure ceasefire and the Black Sea moratorium on firing,” Witkoff said.

“Today we got to that place, and I think it’s a relatively short distance to a full ceasefire from there,” he added.

Putin ordered the Russian military to stop attacks against energy sites after speaking with Trump, the Kremlin said.

But he raised concerns that a temporary ceasefire might allow Ukraine to rearm and mobilize more soldiers.

Putin doubled down on his demand that any resolution required an end to all military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine, according to a statement by the Russian government.