Ukraine-Russia truce would need ‘security assurances’ from Europe

The truce proposed by France, which Macron says would see Russia and Ukraine laying down arms for a one-month period, was announced last night by the French president.

He told a French paper that it would see a truce between the two warring nations “in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure”.

We can now bring you some fresh reaction from France, as Eléonore Caroit – from the French foreign affairs committee – has just joined the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

She tells Today that Macron has been clear in his plan, saying that Europe needs to increase its military spending throughout the continent.

A second more political decision, she says, is this proposal of “a two-state ceasefire”.

“If that is respected, then it would also apply to ground combat after the one-month period with security assurances by the French and UK military.”

(The UK has yet to comment on the proposed plan.)

She adds that she thinks it is a “good plan” and sends a “very strong message” to Europe “that if we want, we can do something”.

“This shows that we’re capable of making proposals and that these proposals can lead somewhere,” Caroit says, adding that frozen Russian assets could be used, and “could replace US aid without costing anything”