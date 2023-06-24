Ukrainian forces celebrate Russian crisis



Ukrainian army medics, bringing wounded soldiers from the nearby frontlines around Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, welcomed news of the military rebellion in Russia.

“If there’s a revolution in Russia, I’m going to get drunk!” grinned one, in the small town of Chasiv Yar.

But others were wary about predicting what impact it might have on the war.

“I hope it helps us,” said another experienced military doctor. “But I’m not sure I believe it. It seems more like some kind of show, rather than a real revolution.”

With Ukraine in the middle of a key counter offensive, there’s a possibility that the country will rush to take advantage of the chaos – and the likely drop in Russian troop morale.- BBC