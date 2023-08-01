Ukrainian military warn Russia of attack on Moscow on August 24 in a video

In a recent video, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) appear to inform the Russian people that various Russian cities will be attacked in less than a month.

The brief video, which was uploaded to the AFU StratCom Telegram channel, depicts a small cartoon child sobbing in front of a demolished house over a picture of a family holding a Ukrainian flag.

He transforms the drawing into a paper aeroplane, a drone, and eventually a fleet of drones.

Then, red lines are displayed travelling from various regions of Ukraine to locations in or occupied by Russia, such as Sevastopol and Melitopol.

Before the screen falls black and the date August 24 is displayed, one last red line is displayed connecting Kyiv to Moscow.

On that day, Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day, which honours the day in 1991 when the nation gained its independence from the Soviet Union.

Threats of attacks on Kyiv marked the day the previous year, and some city residents fled the area.

The year of retribution continues, according to AFU StratCom’s caption in Ukrainian for the video. The dates are flexible.

“And the outcome is still there—the suffering and tragedy of the occupiers.”

A day after three drone missile attacks on Moscow’s federal buildings, the video tape was made public.

There were no fatalities, according to the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin, although two office tower facades sustained “slight damage.”

Zelensky did not confirm or deny that Ukraine was responsible for the strikes, but he did state in his nightly speech that the war was gradually returning to Russian soil, including its military sites and symbolic centres, and that this was a natural, unavoidable process that was entirely fair.