BREAKING: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy breaks his silence on Donald Trump’s disastrous Oval Office outburst with stunning grace and class — but refuses to apologize to Trump as demanded by MAGA.









“President Trump said after your meeting that you disrespected him and the vice president and all of America in the Oval Office,” said Fox News’ Bret Baier when Zelenskyy appeared on his show. “Do you think you did? And do you think you owe an apology to President Trump?”





“Thank you so much. First of all, thank you for the invitation, for this dialogue and good evening to all of your country, to all Americans,” said Zelenskyy. “I’m very thankful to Americans for all your support. You did a lot. I’m thankful to President Trump and to Congress’s bipartisan support and I was always very thankful from all of our people.”





“You helped us a lot from the very beginning, here in three years of full scale invasion. You helped us to survive and anyway we are strategic partners,” he continued.



“And even in such tough dialogue — and I think we have to be very honest and we have to be very direct to understand each other because it’s for us very necessary,” said Zelenskyy.





“To President Trump — and with all respect that he wants to finish this war — but nobody wants to finish more than we because we in Ukraine we are in this war, we are in this battle for freedom, for our lives,” he went on.





“So I’m just telling that I think we have to be on the same side and I hope that the president on our side together with us and that is very important to stop Putin,” continued Zelenskyy. “And I heard from President Trump a lot of times that he will stop the war and I hope he will. And we need to pressure him with Europe, with all the partners.”





“And I think this dialogue had to be a little bit earlier to understand where we are,” he continued. “Like you know, I don’t remember exactly, but like President Reagan said that peace is not just the absence of war.”





“Yes, we are speaking about just, lasting peace, about freedom, about justice, about human rights and that’s why I said that ‘I think so’ to ceasefire,” he went on. “And you know Putin, he’s broken twenty-five times ceasefire during all these years, ten years.”





“So I’m not hearing from you Mr. President a thought that you owe the president an apology,” said Baier, clearly trying to pander to Trump who was almost certainly watching at home.





“No I respect the president and I respect the American people and if — I don’t know, I think that we have to be very open and very honest and I’m not sure that we did something bad,” replied Zelenskyy.





“I think maybe somethings we have to discuss out of media, with all respect to democracy and free media but there are things where we have to understand the position of Ukraine and Ukrainians,” he added. “And I think that is the most important thing.”





“We are partners. We are very close partners. We have to be fair. We have to be very free,” said Zelenskyy, sounding far more like an American president than Donald Trump did today.



This is an astonishing display of statesmanship. Rather than give into ego or pettiness, Zelenskyy is rising above Donald Trump’s childish bullying to serve his people.



Zelenskyy isn’t interested in following Trump down into the gutter. He’s interested in securing a lasting peace for his innocent embattled country, a task made all the more difficult by Trump’s kowtowing to Vladimir Putin.





Zelenskyy is also correct that these conversations should take place behind closed doors instead of being exploited to create a media circus. Trump and Vance ambushed him in the Oval Office in front of reporters because they knew that it would make headlines and entertain their base.