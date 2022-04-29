Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a fresh request to address African Union (AU) heads of state, according to AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki.

In a tweet, Mr Faki said he received the request during a call with Ukraine’s foreign minister.

The pair also talked about President Zelensky’s “wish to develop closer ties with the AU”.

Mr Faki didn’t disclose whether the request would be granted but tweeted that he had “insisted on the need for a peaceful solution to the conflict with Russia”.

Earlier this month, President Zelensky held a call with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, the current AU chairman, and asked to address African leaders.

African countries dominated the list of nations that abstained from voting on a UN resolution to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

The resolution passed with 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions.