UK’S LABOUR PARTY WINS GENERAL ELECTION

Sir Keir Starmer has declared “change begins now” after winning a landslide victory at the general election.

The Labour leader has secured the 326 seats required for a majority in the House of Commons – putting an end to 14 years of Conservative rule.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had conceded defeat moments before that number was reached, declaring at his election count: “The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.”

Shortly afterwards, a gleaming Sir Keir told a crowd of supporters: “We did it, you campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it and now it has arrived, change begins now.”

He added that the UK is once again experiencing the “sunlight of hope”.

“The sunlight of hope, pale at first but getting stronger through the day. Shining once again on a country with an opportunity after 14 years to get its future back.”

With more than 550 out of 650 seats declared, Labour is expected to form the next government with a majority of at least 100.

Sky News