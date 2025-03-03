UKWA AND TONSE THIS TIME AROUND DON’T PRETEND, AS IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE INVITATION NOTICE FOR PRESIDENT HH TO ATTEND THIS YEARS KUOBOKA CEREMONY!



As we approach the 2025 Komboka ceremony, scheduled for April 5th, it’s essential to remind the ukwa and tonse that they can’t feign ignorance this time around. The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has invited President Hakainde Hichilema to be the guest of honor, and we won’t let them pretend they haven’t heard the news.





Last year, the UKWA created a drama-filled spectacle when President Hichilema received a similar invitation as a chief guest. They claimed they hadn’t seen the invitation, but we know better. This year, we’re calling them out: stop pretending, UKWA and TONSE! You’ve been notified, and it’s time to acknowledge the President’s invitation.





The BRE’s invitation is a significant honor, and President Hichilema’s attendance will be an example of the government’s commitment to unity and cooperation. The opposition should focus on constructive criticism rather than spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary drama.





We’re reminding the opposition that their antics won’t go unnoticed. The Zambian people deserve better, and it’s time for the opposition to put aside their differences and work towards the betterment of the country.





So, opposition, let’s hear it: will you acknowledge the President’s invitation and attend the Komboka ceremony in a spirit of unity, or will you continue to pretend and create unnecessary drama? The choice is yours.



WAGON MEDIA