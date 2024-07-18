UKWA IN SHAMBLES: TUTEMBA PARTIES EXPOSE LACK OF MATURITY, UNITY, AND INTEGRITY – UPND LEADS THE WAY!



Lusaka | Thu, 18 Jul, 2024 | By: Castrol Kafweta



The current chaos and confusion within the United Kwacha Alliance (UKWA) is a stark reminder that this tutemba grouping lacks the political maturity, unity, and integrity to govern Zambia. Their inability to put their house in order raises serious questions about their ability to lead a nation.



As the saying goes, “charity begins at home.” If the UKWA alliance cannot unite and govern themselves, how can they possibly expect to govern a country of over 18 million people? Their petty squabbles and power struggles are a clear indication that they are not ready for prime time in 2040.



Meanwhile, the UPND government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, is busy delivering development and progress to the people of Zambia. Despite the current economic challenges, which are temporary and short-lived, the UPND government is exploring all available means to address them.



The UKWA alliance, on the other hand, has failed to draw up a manifesto or make promises to the people of Zambia. They are stuck in a state of confusion and disarray, unable to articulate a clear vision for the country. This is because the UPND government has already achieved almost everything they could have hoped to promise.



The political atmosphere is unfavorable for the UKWA alliance, and it’s tough for them to gain traction when they have no message to sell to the people. President Hichilema has delivered handsomely, and the people of Zambia are not blind to the progress made so far.



The UKWA alliance’s infighting and lack of direction are a testament to their unsuitability to govern Zambia. Let us laugh at their desperation 😂 and praise the leadership of President Hichilema, who is driving Zambia forward despite the odds😘.



Signed,



Castrol Kafweta Jabari The Great