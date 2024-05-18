UKWA To Falsely Allege Bank CEO Fired by HH for Being Catholic

By Herbert Mbewe in Lusaka.

18th May 2024

Impeccable sources within the United Kwacha Alliance (UKWA) report that the group plans to falsely accuse President Hakainde Hichilema of dismissing Ignatius Mwanza, the CEO of Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB), for being Catholic and a close associate of Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda.

Mwanza, a career banker who has completed two terms at ZICB, sees his contract naturally expire. According to the bank’s corporate rules, a new candidate must be selected to succeed him.

The sources indicate that at the behest of Edgar Lungu, UKWA intends to inject ethnic bias into every governmental action to suggest a prevalence of tribalism, a norm institutionalized during President Edgar Lungu’s tenure.

Two days ago, Lungu suggested on his Facebook page that Northerners should be legally exempt from penalties for hate speech against fellow citizens.