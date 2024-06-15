ULP CHALLENGES UPND TO ADDRESS CRITICAL LOADSHEDDING

THE effects of load shedding and issues in the Telecommunication sector are having a devastating impact on the economy and the people of Zambia. The prolonged hours of load shedding are crippling businesses and livelihoods, while network and mobile money transaction issues are exacerbating the problem.

As United Liberal Party, we challenge the New Dawn Government to take urgent measures to address these issues, especially on Load shedding we urge the government under President Hakainde Hichilema to stop exporting Electricity to foreign Countries because Zambian Business are dying We believe that a government that cares for its people must ensure that the economy is protected and citizens’ livelihoods are secured.

We urge the government to allow us in the opposition to hold public rallies, where we can share our plans and ideologies. This can only benefit the country and the economy.

Let us work together to address the high cost of living, high cost of doing business, unemployment among youths, high fuel prices, and foreign exchange rates. A stable political atmosphere is essential for a positive economy, benefiting both the ruling party and the opposition, as well as citizens.

As ULP we firmly believe that our motto, “Zambia For All” is in line with the New Dawn Government slogan of “Leaving No One Behind”. For this reason, we need to encourage all the leaders in all 10 Provinces of this Republic to get back to the grassroots and begin to send a message of good hope to our people.

Issued by,

CHISALA KASAKULA

Vice President

United Liberal Party (ULP)