19 April 2025

UMKHONTO WESIZWE PARTY DISTANCES ITSELF FROM SECRETARY GENERAL’S VISIT TO SHEPHERD BUSHIRI’S CHURCH

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (“MK Party”) wishes to categorically distance itself from the recent visit by our Secretary General to the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church led by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi.

The Party wishes to make it unequivocally clear that this visit was not sanctioned, endorsed or initiated by the leadership or any official structure of the MK Party. The Secretary General undertook this visit in his personal capacity and without the mandate or knowledge of the Party.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party upholds the rule of law and maintains a zero-tolerance stance on criminality in all its forms. While in an unprecedented case, President Zuma was sent to prison without trial under Roman-Dutch Law, he did not flee from justice but was incarcerated and served his time, even though it was a miscarriage of justice and a violation of his human rights. We remain firmly opposed to any association with individuals who are fugitives from justice. Our values are rooted in integrity, justice and accountability, and we reject any actions that compromise the reputation and ethical standing of our movement.

Furthermore, the MK Party strongly condemns all forms of gender-based violence and the exploitation of vulnerable communities, especially innocent Christian believers, by individuals who manipulate faith for personal enrichment or to evade justice. Our Party stands with the victims of such exploitation and will never align itself with those who use religion as a shield to defraud, abuse or mislead the public.

We reiterate our commitment to uphold the highest principles of justice and we call on all members and representatives of the MK Party to act in a manner that reflects the highest standards of responsibility and accountability.

