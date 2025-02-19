UMODZI KUM’MAWA CONGRATULATES MR. ANDREW NDANGA KAMANGA ON HIS UNOPPOSED ELECTION AS FAZ PRESIDENT

For immediate release



Tuesday, February 18, 2025



KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION CONGRATULATES MR. ANDREW NDANGA KAMANGA ON HIS UNOPPOSED ELECTION AS FAZ PRESIDENT





The KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION (UMODZI KUM’MAWA) proudly extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Andrew Ndanga Kamanga on his unopposed election as the President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), as outlined by FAZ statutes.





As a pressure group dedicated to safeguarding and promoting the interests of the Eastern Province, we take great pride in Mr. Kamanga’s leadership. His success in returning to this esteemed position signifies not only his resilience but also the collective support of those who recognize the value of Indigenous leadership.





Despite facing a spirited challenge from competitors, Mr. Kamanga’s triumph underscores the importance of unity within our football governance. We believe that respect for FAZ democracy is paramount to foster growth and solidarity in Zambian football.





Once again, we congratulate Mr. Kamanga on this significant achievement and express our unwavering support as he leads the way forward for Zambian football.





Issued for and on behalf of KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION aka UMODZI KUM’MAWA



Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON