UMODZI KUM’MAWA DEMANDS TRUTH AND CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION OF PERMANENT SECRETARY KAWANA AND MATEMBO.

The actions unfolding in the wake of the leaked audios involving Hon Emmanuel Jay Banda have left the Kum’mawa Development Coalition, also known as Umodzi Kum’mawa, appalled and deeply troubled. The voices of Mr. Kawana and Mr. Matembo, attempting to coerce Hon Banda into altering his account of abductors are not just alarming but indicative of a systemic rot within the state. We also take note of the further conversations between Hon Banda and Minister of Health, Hon Sylvia Masebo in which Hon Banda underscores his position on his claims on two of his named abductors from State House.

It is imperative that President Hakainde Hichilema recognizes the severity of these exchanges and acts swiftly to address this grievous breach of trust. The actions of the two Permanent Secretaries constitute maneuvers to knowingly albeit a criminal act, which is in conflict with the law.

As the echoes of manipulation reverberate, our voices merge with those of concerned stakeholders, such as the Catholic Church represented by Caritas Zambia, in demanding accountability and transparency. Why does the state persist in pressuring Hon Banda to recant his statements in exchange for liberty? Are the authorities conceding to the implicit acknowledgment of involvement with the alleged abductors? Is Hon Jay Banda being unjustly detained to silence his truth?

The onus now lies squarely with the state to delve into its conscience and uphold justice in the matter concerning Hon Jay Banda. The revelation of high-ranking government officials seeking to barter freedom for altering a narrative throws a sinister shadow on the principles of integrity and fairness. It is paramount that a thorough investigation is conducted, and those implicated, such as Kawana and Matembo step down immediately to serve as key witnesses in revealing the hidden agendas and shedding light on their motivations.

We further reiterate our further call to the President to lay off his two Special Assistants in view of this continuously increasing revelations pointing to the involvement of Levy Ngoma and Clayson Hamasaka in this unfortunate incident in the history of our country.

Umodzi Kum’mawa reiterates its unwavering stance in advocating for truth and justice. The time for reckoning is now. The state’s integrity is at stake, and any delay in addressing these grave transgressions only deepens the credibility crisis at hand. It is not just about Hon Jay Banda’s freedom but the fundamental values of integrity, accountability, and transparency that must prevail in the halls of power. Let the echoes of truth resound, and may justice be swift and unwavering in the face of such egregious misconduct.

Issued for and on behalf of KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION aka UMODZI KUM’MAWA

Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON