UN ALLOCATES ADDITIONAL $4 MILLION FOR ZAMBIA’S DROUGHT RESPONSE



The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated an extra US$4 million to aid Zambia’s efforts in addressing the severe drought affecting approximately 5.8 million people.





The funding will support activities implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with local organizations aimed at meeting urgent humanitarian needs and strengthening resilience in the hardest-hit districts.



UN Resident Coordinator in Zambia, Beatrice Mutali, emphasised the importance of the aid in addressing immediate needs while planning for long-term climate-smart solutions.





Mutali noted that the support would include the provision of drought-resistant seeds, irrigation systems and renewable energy solutions.



The UN highlighted that the drought’s impact has been most severe in Western and Southern provinces, where households are at risk of crisis and emergency levels of acute food insecurity.





The response will focus on agriculture, food security, livelihoods, and nutrition-sensitive interventions to address malnutrition, particularly among women and children.





Byta FM has reported that the UN has requested additional funding to expand climate-smart humanitarian initiatives in Zambia.



Since 2024, the country has received over $12 million from CERF to support the government’s drought response efforts.