UN ASSESMENT REVEALS ABOUT 6 MILLION ZAMBIANS WILL REQUIRE FOOD AID

By Chileshe Mwango

An assessment by the United Nations-UN on Zambia’s food crisis situation has disclosed that about 6 million people will in the coming months require food aid following the drought situation that has hit the country while 200, 000 of the said number are in a critical situation.

Addressing the media in Lusaka last evening, UN Assistant Secretary General, Climate Crisis Coordinator for El Nino, Reena Ghelani however says the country is not expected to experience famine as the government has swiftly responded to the situation through the provision of food from reserves.

Ms. Ghelani has also disclosed that the un has requested for $38 million to respond to the situation out of which 5 percent of the amount has been released but notes the need for many other countries world over to stand in solidarity with zambia by giving more support to the country’s devastating situation.

She says there is a need for an urgent response with assistance failure to which the country will slip into a much worse situation.

Speaking at the same briefing, UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Etleva Kadilli says the agency is concerned about Zambia’s drought situation as it has the potential of plunging the country back to a surge of cholera cases and that the drought situation has resulted in many children becoming more vulnerable.

PHOENIX NEWS