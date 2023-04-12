UN concerned by ‘death threat’ against envoy to Sudan

The United Nations says it is deeply concerned by a video of a man publicly calling for the killing of its representative in Sudan, Volker Perthes.

In an outburst, the man accuses Mr Perthes of interfering in the country’s politics.

The UN has urged Sudanese authorities to investigate the incident.

Sudan is in political crisis after leaders this week failed to beat a deadline to form a civilian led government. Differences between military factions have scuttled ongoing reform talks.

The recording which has been circulating on social media shows an elderly Sudanese man verbally abusing the UN official and then asking for a fatwa for him to be killed.

The incident happened during a meeting held by Islamist parties linked to the ousted former leader, Omar Al Bashir.

In a statement, the organisers said the man’s comments did not represent their views.

Last year, thousands of Islamist protesters called for the German diplomat to leave Sudan, accusing him and the UN of meddling in the country’s politics.

Sudan has faced near weekly demonstrations since the army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power from a civilian government in October 2021.

Talks for the military to hand over power to a civilian led government have stalled due to differences within military factions.