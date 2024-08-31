UN EXPERTS CORRECT ON PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES – Silavwe Jackson

UN EXPERTS CORRECT ON PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES



“Governments response shows a regime entrenching itself in tyranny.”



LUSAKA, August 31, 2024



The Golden Party of Zambia, GPZ welcomes the observations of the United Nations experts on the arbitrary arrests and detentions, including the shrinking democratic space in the country.



In its report, the United Nation’s rapporteurs have observed that at least 26 cases of arrests, intimidation, and harassment have been brought to the attention of the experts.



As we have stated before on many platforms, human rights violations and restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms have remained unabated since the UPND’s administration assumed office in August 2021.



In the last three years, the nation has witnessed a complete U-turn from what the UPND stood for in opposition with widespread arbitrary detention of opposition leaders, human rights activists and threats on clergymen who speak about the high cost of living, load shedding and other social and governance ills affecting the citizens.



Additionally, we have also noted plans by President Hichilema’s Government to repeal and revise the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021 under the guise of enhancing protection of private citizens in the digital information.



This is an attempt by the New Dawn administration to prevent citizens from using social media to criticize Government and to voice out on various issues affecting the nation. While we do not agree with the abuse of social media, laws enacted should conform to the country’s status as a constitutional democracy.



Instead of scheming to take away fundamental rights and freedoms through statutory regulation of social media, we request President Hichilema and UPND to expend their energies on resolving pressing national issues like;



1. Fixing the economy

2. Upholding the rule of law

3. Reducing the cost of living and

4. Addressing the crippling power deficit that is affecting businesses and the general citizenry.



We urge the church, civil society, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and the traditional leaders to keep voicing out against these human rights abuses and not to be cowed into submission.



Silavwe Jackson

GPZ President

UKA Member